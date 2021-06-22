Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,260 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.