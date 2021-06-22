Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veritex by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veritex by 135.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Veritex by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 30,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.99. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

