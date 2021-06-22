Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 118 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

DIN opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.34. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.