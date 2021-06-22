Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Christopher Bowden Sells 2,502 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84.

On Monday, June 7th, Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

