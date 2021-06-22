Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $738,227.71.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $928,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 430.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.08. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.