Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in News were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 94,369 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 2,290.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 584,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 560,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 51.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 174,335 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWSA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -285.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

