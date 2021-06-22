Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 322,638 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zuora were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zuora by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,086 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Zuora by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

