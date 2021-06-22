Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

