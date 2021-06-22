Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after buying an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

