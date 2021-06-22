Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.17 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,685 shares of company stock worth $7,084,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

