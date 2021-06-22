Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 278.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,439 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

