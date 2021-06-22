Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 26,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $1,829,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,764 shares of company stock worth $49,834,666. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,185.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

