Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after purchasing an additional 616,991 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,435,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.44, for a total transaction of $4,538,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,364 shares of company stock valued at $79,977,818 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.33. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

