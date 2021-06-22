Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,258 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,794,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after buying an additional 926,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Welltower by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 327,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

WELL stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.83. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

