Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,702 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $277,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.64 and a 12 month high of $143.78.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

