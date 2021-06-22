Sei Investments Co. Sells 55,562 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,562 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 996.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,106,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $120.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a PE ratio of -163.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

