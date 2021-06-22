Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of Exponent worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

