Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unitil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Unitil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.