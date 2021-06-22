Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

A number of research analysts recently commented on FXPO shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,372.83. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 506 ($6.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.