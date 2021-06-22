Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Stock Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,815 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $35,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of BHE opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

