JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 169,084 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,084 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $34,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48.

