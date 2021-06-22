JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 662,742 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 148.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Simmons First National worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.