JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 101,082 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $33,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 61.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EAT opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,874.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,803 shares of company stock worth $9,177,960. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

