Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Saybrook Capital NC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

