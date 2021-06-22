Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

