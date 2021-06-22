Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 602,684 shares valued at $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.