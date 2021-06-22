Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $841,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 96,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Repligen by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Repligen by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,206,000 after acquiring an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.11. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,319.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

