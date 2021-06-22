Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.22.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

