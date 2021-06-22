Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Phreesia worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,124,000 after acquiring an additional 616,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Phreesia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after buying an additional 268,858 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Phreesia by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after buying an additional 400,581 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.