New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 22,480 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

