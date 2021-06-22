New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QAD were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in QAD in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QADA. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.81. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $79.48.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. QAD’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

