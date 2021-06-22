JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31.19 Million Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $31,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.04. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

