JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 35,097 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of F5 Networks worth $29,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.26. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,326.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $274,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $3,312,614. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.