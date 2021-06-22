JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 173,166 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $30,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Agree Realty by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

