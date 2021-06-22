UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:HJEN opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Direxion Hydrogen ETF has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HJEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.