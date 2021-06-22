UBS Group AG Trims Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,465 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.91. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

