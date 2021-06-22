UBS Group AG Acquires 10,853 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Trex worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $100.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

