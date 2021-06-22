$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

AMAT opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

