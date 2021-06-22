Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Acquires $37,272.16 in Stock

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

