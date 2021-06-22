Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 3,500 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

HYMC opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $184.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.12.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. Research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 514,178 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $2,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hycroft Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

