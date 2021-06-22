Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.46. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $10.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $106.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

