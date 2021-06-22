Critical Survey: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) vs. Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Desktop Metal and Greystone Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 191.47 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -21.89 Greystone Logistics $76.21 million 0.50 $4.70 million N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.29%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Desktop Metal and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Greystone Logistics 6.60% 46.90% 10.43%

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Desktop Metal on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

