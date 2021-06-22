Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after purchasing an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.38. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

