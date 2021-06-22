UBS Group AG Acquires 48,734 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,734 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.