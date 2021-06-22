UBS Group AG Grows Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

