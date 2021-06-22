Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VERU opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 0.62. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

