Insider Selling: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VERU opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $675.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 0.62. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.63.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.
