Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 63,373 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

