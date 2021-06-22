Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Graham were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 9.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham stock opened at $642.45 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

