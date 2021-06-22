Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $431,000 in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $202,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RLX shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

