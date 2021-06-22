Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 191 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $69,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,400,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,633,000 after acquiring an additional 727,325 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,239,000 after acquiring an additional 553,101 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,482,000 after acquiring an additional 518,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 587,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.